iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,835,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,659,420 shares.The stock last traded at $45.12 and had previously closed at $45.13.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

