iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 477,623 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 229,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 184,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,539. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

