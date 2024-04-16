iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Stock Position Lessened by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of GVI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 89,746 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

