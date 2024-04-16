iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

