iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

