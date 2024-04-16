iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $158.17. 1,304,090 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average is $148.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

