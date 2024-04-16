iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 44,267 shares.The stock last traded at $68.05 and had previously closed at $68.99.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

