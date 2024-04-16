iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.18. 1,787,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

