iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,659. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

