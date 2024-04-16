iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.