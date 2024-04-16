iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.05. 271,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,085. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.82 and a 200 day moving average of $170.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

