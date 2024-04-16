iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Cut by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 332,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,137. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.