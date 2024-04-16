iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Position Increased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. 164,268 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.