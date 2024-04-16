iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEZ stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $284.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

