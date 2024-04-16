Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Down 5.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 278,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 494,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $8,925,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $6,463,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

