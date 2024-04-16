Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at UBS Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.93.

Shares of JHG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

