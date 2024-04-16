Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTG. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.24) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.24) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of TTG stock opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.99) on Friday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £283.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5,316.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.33%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £84,427.20 ($105,100.46). 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

