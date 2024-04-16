Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.27) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JET2. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.41) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.03) to GBX 1,900 ($23.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,850 ($23.03).
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
