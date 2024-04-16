John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 1.9 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at $103,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

