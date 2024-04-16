Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,411,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 1,596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Journey Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,540. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

