Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,411,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 1,596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Journey Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JRNGF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,540. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.
About Journey Energy
