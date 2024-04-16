JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt cut The Berkeley Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($55.40) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Berkeley Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($61.62) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($57.45).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,566 ($56.84) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,672.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,562.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,634 ($45.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,980 ($61.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,185.27%.

In other news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,698 ($58.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,656.32). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

