JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$59.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.29.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 832,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589,894. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.44. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1789916 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$48,098.75. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Also, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.97 per share, with a total value of C$48,098.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

