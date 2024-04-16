JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Lowered to $219.00 at UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $226.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.