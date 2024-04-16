JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,861 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 359,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,286. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

