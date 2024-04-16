JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,088,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,490. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

