K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 7,981,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days.

K92 Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KNTNF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 105,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

