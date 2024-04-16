Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,315 ($16.37) to GBX 1,260 ($15.69) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
