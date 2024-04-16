Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,260 at Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,315 ($16.37) to GBX 1,260 ($15.69) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,280 ($15.93).

Shares of KNOS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,012 ($12.60). The company had a trading volume of 256,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,760. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,050.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,060.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.69).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

