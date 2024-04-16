Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,750.0 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $16.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

