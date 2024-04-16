Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,750.0 days.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $16.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Kansai Paint has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kansai Paint
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- DocuSign and The Case for 66% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.