KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

