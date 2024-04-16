Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

RITM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 391,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,806. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,301,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

