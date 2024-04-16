Keel Point LLC Buys 428 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

GPN opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

