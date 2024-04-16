Keel Point LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,410,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 143,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UCBI

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.