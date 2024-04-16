Keel Point LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

QQQE opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.19. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

