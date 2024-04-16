Keel Point LLC Has $413,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

