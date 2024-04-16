Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,242 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

TSM stock opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

