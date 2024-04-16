Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

