Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

