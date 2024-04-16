Keel Point LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

