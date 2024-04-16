Keel Point LLC Sells 234 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $228.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

