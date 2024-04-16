Keel Point LLC Sells 52 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

LIN stock opened at $444.75 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.79.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

