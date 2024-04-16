Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$14.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.03. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$16.26. The firm has a market cap of C$164.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
