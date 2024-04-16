Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.03. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$16.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

