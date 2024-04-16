Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.03. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$16.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.48.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
