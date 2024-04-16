Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of KW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.06. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.02%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
