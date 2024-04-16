Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 22,466 shares.The stock last traded at $20.91 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kenon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kenon by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kenon by 14.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

