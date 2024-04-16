Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $207,185.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $377,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $207,185.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.