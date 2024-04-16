Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Boosts Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 312.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,264,095 shares of company stock worth $207,506,924.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. 658,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,021. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

