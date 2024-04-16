Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,473,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RSG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.92. 359,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,995. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.33 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.