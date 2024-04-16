Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 152,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

