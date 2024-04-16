Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up about 2.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brink’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,846. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

