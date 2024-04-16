Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 19,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. 2,737,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $75.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

